Das Instrument CA3020461073 EXFO INC. SV EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021The instrument CA3020461073 EXFO INC. SV EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2021Das Instrument 27MA GB00BZ1G4322 MELR IN PLC LS 0,06857143 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2021The instrument 27MA GB00BZ1G4322 MELR IN PLC LS 0,06857143 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2021Das Instrument ABR CA0679011084 BARRICK GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021The instrument ABR CA0679011084 BARRICK GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2021Das Instrument TG5 AU000000FNT5 FRONTIER RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2021The instrument TG5 AU000000FNT5 FRONTIER RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2021Das Instrument DE0007239402 SIMONA AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021The instrument DE0007239402 SIMONA AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2021Das Instrument 9SC2 CA5626781028 MANGANESE X ENERGY EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021The instrument 9SC2 CA5626781028 MANGANESE X ENERGY EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2021Das Instrument QR3 US74736A1034 QTS RLTY TR.CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2021The instrument QR3 US74736A1034 QTS RLTY TR.CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2021Das Instrument US8712371033 SYKES ENTERPRISES DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021The instrument US8712371033 SYKES ENTERPRISES DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2021Das Instrument AU0000047128 CASHWERKZ LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021The instrument AU0000047128 CASHWERKZ LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2021Das Instrument US4945771099 KINDRED BIOSCIENC.DL-0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021The instrument US4945771099 KINDRED BIOSCIENC.DL-0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2021Das Instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2021The instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2021Das Instrument TEF GB00B06GM726 TELIT COMMUNICAT. LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2021The instrument TEF GB00B06GM726 TELIT COMMUNICAT. LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2021Das Instrument US15671L1098 CERECOR INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021The instrument US15671L1098 CERECOR INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2021