TOKYO, Aug 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2021 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in July 2021 decreased 19.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in July 2021]CX-5: 26,417 units (down 25.8% year on year)CX-9: 6,498 units (up 77.6%)MAZDA3: 5,073 units (down 25.8%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in July 2021 decreased 23.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in July 2021]CX-30: 11,241 units (up 2.5% year on year)MAZDA3: 7,593 units (down 3.8%)MAZDA2: 2,082 units (down 32.8%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in July 2021 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.7 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.4 points).[Domestic sales of key models in July 2021]MAZDA2: 2,125 units (down 0.1% year on year)CX-5: 1,480 units (down 6.3%)MAZDA3: 1,264 units (down 15.7%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in July 2021 decreased 14.6% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in July 2021]CX-5: 23,858 units (down 26.4% year on year)CX-9: 4,643 units (up 35.0%)MAZDA3: 4,428 units (up 19.5%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in July 2021 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.[Global sales of key models in July 2021]CX-5: 33,267 units (up 7.1% year on year)MAZDA3: 19,819 units (down 1.4%)CX-30: 19,116 units (up 10.1%)Source: MazdaCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.