Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 September 2021. The UCITS shares will be traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN DK0061267747 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Accunia Inv European CLO AAA/AA Akk DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 233217 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name ACAEUC ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013161