Montag, 30.08.2021
Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per
1 September 2021. 



The UCITS shares will be traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds
(AIF). 





ISIN      DK0061267747              
-------------------------------------------------------
Name      Accunia Inv European CLO AAA/AA Akk DKK
-------------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Alternative Investment Fund (AIF)   
-------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  233217                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name   ACAEUC                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                  
-------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                  
-------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013161
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
