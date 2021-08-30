Discover the Latest Gem in the Vast World of NFT Games - Step Hero

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / When it comes to speed, give it to Formula 1 for featuring some of the fastest cars in the world. But for innovation within the space of blockchain technology, the gaming sector appears almost unrivaled, moving in a frantic speed race and now looking to rival DeFi's burgeoning industry. Since the Cambrian explosion experienced in the NFT sector this year, recording $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion in Q1 and Q2 , respectively, it has continued to accelerate with no sign of a speed bump along its track. Not only has it attracted the attention of top NBA players, but the maverick investor Mark Cuban or other top artists are also now looking to explore the world of digital collectibles. As innovators keep exploring more use cases for decentralized ledger technology, Blockchain Games are gradually going mainstream, especially with the integration of the wildly successful NFT features into the mix.

Perhaps, the most spectacular aspect of NFT and blockchain gaming is the trifecta effect it brings to the fore. Blockchain-based games traditionally do two outstanding things: it does not only afford players relaxation opportunities and fun utility, but it is also fast becoming a residual source of income for players. And now, player investors are adding top blockchain games into their portfolio and basket of assets. Simply put, blockchain gamers are becoming investors in their favourite games ranging from curating and acquiring special in-game assets to selling them later and realizing huge profits.

A fast-rising star furiously aiming to make its mark within the tangled sector of blockchain games, Step Hero, has perfected the art of P2E games with its suite of blockchain tech games. Its range of solutions makes it seamlessly possible to further any imaginable idea with NFTs through its unique Hero NFT marketplace. Furthermore, the team behind this latest blockchain gaming sensation has designed Step Hero with some of the most sophisticated graphic designs one can imagine.

To help players enjoy deep immersion in its RPG platform, Step Hero adopted a post-apocalyptic war plot between the "Heroes" led by archangel Gabriel and the army of Shadows, the villains led by Lucifer. Lucifer's "Demon Lord" tirelessly seeks to continue the destruction through its minions while players play the hero roles sworn to stop Lucifer in its destructive tracks. Step Hero players' missions include fighting villains in battles while building their energy. They top up energy by collecting in-game assets and earning $STEP coins. Players can upgrade their unique characters by spending their accumulated $STEP coins, bolstering their chances of earning more while enjoying their role play.

With new NFT games springing up every day within the space, it is becoming hard to keep pace with gems, some of which have a clear shot at becoming the next blockchain gaming unicorn. Although there have been more established RPG games in the blockchain space from Faraland to Axie Infinity and others like Decentraland, one Play-to-Earn - P2E blockchain game platform to watch is Step Hero.

And as pointed out earlier that Step Hero is infused with a state-of-the-art NFT marketplace; this feature comes with differentiating and superior value propositions that promote NFT assets' originality by adopting a KYC approach for creators. Although this may seem antithetical to the idea of unbridled decentralization, IP theft and reckless copying of other hardworking creatives is a plague that keeps dragging the industry back. Step Hero seeks to overturn this through the Hero NFT marketplace where creators that have completed their KYC exercise can buy and sell NFTs, list other NFTs, create their own NFTs, or even launch NFT auctions.

Beyond the social community Step Hero's rich ecosystem fosters, users can also join affiliate programs. Moreover, it has designed an attractive commission rate for promoters and referees to reward loyal community and ecosystem members. And for inclusivity, Step Hero's RPG game comes with exciting playing rules ranging from basic to advanced levels accommodating gamers irrespective of their experience level.

