Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Norwegian Property ASA (452/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Norwegian Property ASA of August 27, 2021. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: NPROo ISIN code: NO0010317811 Order book ID: 75076 The last day of trading is August 30, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB