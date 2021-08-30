Anzeige
Montag, 30.08.2021
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Norwegian Property ASA (452/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Norwegian Property ASA of August 27, 2021.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   NPROo    
ISIN code:   NO0010317811
Order book ID: 75076    

The last day of trading is August 30, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
