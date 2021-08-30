Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sparinvest - merger

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 31 August 2021. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060819407 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Virksomhedsobligationer Nye Markeder KL A --------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 31 August 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIVNMKLA --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 150832 --------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0016030786 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv Nye Obligationsmarkeder KL A ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPINOBKLA ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 36416 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013173