Montag, 30.08.2021
Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
30.08.2021 | 11:17
Nasdaq Vilnius: The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the
Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2021-08-30: 



ISIN code                 LT0000670051 
--------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook          LTGCB0N028B 
--------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook        LTGNB0N028B 
--------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                2021-09-01  
--------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date              2028-03-03  
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue             EUR     
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value               100     
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %               0,0     
--------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %          -0,120    
--------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %     -0,095    
--------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %         -0,090    
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR   148 250 000 
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 250 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR       40 000 000,00
--------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR               40 248 679,93
--------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq
Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
