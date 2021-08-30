Anzeige
Montag, 30.08.2021
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
30.08.21
08:10 Uhr
2,240 Euro
-0,010
-0,44 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
30.08.2021
69 Leser
OL GROUPE: MAXWEL CORNET TRANSFERRED TO BURNLEY FOR A GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR 15M

Lyon, 29 August 2021


Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet to English club Burnley (Premier League) for €15 million, of which a sell-on fee of 15% will be paid to FC Metz with respect to the gain realised by OL on the transaction.

Maxwel Cornet came to Olympique Lyonnais in January 2015 from FC Metz for €400,000. He appeared in 252 matches with OL, including 184 in Ligue 1. He scored 51 goals, including several decisive ones against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old forward, who can also play left wing, has won 21 caps with the Ivory Coast national team, placing him among the club's all-time top 30 capped players.


All of the members of Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Maxwel for his commitment and professionalism during the seasons he played in Lyon and wish him every success for his future with Burnley.

OL Groupe

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
