As stated in an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. on April 9, 2021, the bond class LYKILL 17 1 was to be prepaid in full on May 17, 2021 and as stated in another announcement published by Kvika banki hf. on May 25, 2021, the bond class KVB 15 01 was to be prepaid in full on August 25, 2021. The bond classes LYKILL 17 1 and KVB 15 01 will be removed from the exchange systems on August 30, 2021.