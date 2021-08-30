ECU Online: ECU Does Away With Campus Learning For Its Master of Human Resource Management

The degree can be earned 100% online. The university has announced that its first intake for online classes will start in November.

JOONDALUP, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Students can apply for the University's Master of Human Resource Management online.



The Master of Human Resource Management is designed to prepare students for the changing world. The comprehensive degree is a great option for professionals who are already working in human resource management (HRM) and are seeking to further their careers or for those who are new to the field and want to build a strong foundation and advanced skills. Across a broad range of units, students will build their skills in change management, people analytics, diversity and inclusion, and more.

This 100% online degree is flexible and accessible, allowing students to study one unit at a time over six-week study periods. This allows students to tailor their education to fit their schedule and balance study with work and other commitments. With up to six study periods per year, students can gain their qualifications sooner than they would in the traditional on-campus study. Students who are already HRM professionals and have a relevant degree also have the opportunity to Fast-Track their master degree and complete it in nine units instead of the traditional 12.

Read more about ECU's Accelerated Online Master of Human Resource Management.

ECU's Online Master of Human Resource Management has been developed by academics and thought-leaders who are highly engaged with the industry. ?ECU has also established the Strategic Research Centre for Work + Wellbeing, a ?research leader in the field of organisational studies on healthy work and wellbeing. Researchers come from a wide range of disciplinary backgrounds, including members with expertise in work psychology, human resource management, leadership, organisational behaviour, change management, and public health and administration.?

"ECU's partnerships with industry mean that our course content stays in line with cutting-edge developments in HRM. The opportunity to learn from and engage with leading HRM experts is one of my favourite aspects of the degree," said Dr. Esmé Franken, Course Coordinator of the online Master of Human Resource Management.

About ECU Online

ECU Online is a progressive and young university with a strong reputation for offering quality teaching and instruction. ECU has been ranked in the world's top 100 universities under 50 years old in the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) Young Universities Rankings.? ECU Accelerated Online offers qualifications in Education, Cyber Security, Counselling and Human Resource Management, which equip students with the skills, knowledge, and credentials to advance their careers.

#

For The Media

ECU Online

Edith Cowan University Online

Australia

1300 707 760

future.student@studyonline.ecu.edu.au

https://studyonline.ecu.edu.au/

SOURCE: ECU Online

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661942/ECU-Does-Away-With-Campus-Learning-For-Its-Master-of-Human-Resource-Management