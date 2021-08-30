A 50 MW unsubsidized solar PV plant is being developed by Chinese mounting system provider Chiko Solar at a fishery in China's Jiangxi Province.Chinese mounting system manufacturer Chiko Solar Mounting Solutions is building a 50 MW solar PV facility at a fishery in Shuitian Town, Jishui County, Jiangxi Province, China. "It is a project to support and strengthen the collective economy in Jishui County," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the plant is being built partly on water, where rice cultivation and fishery activities are carried out, and partly on agricultural land. ...

