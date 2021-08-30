Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bond on STO Government Bonds (300/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with effect from August 31, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Reimbursement date: 2039-06-01 ------------------------------ Last trading day: 2039-06-01 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016786560 ------------------------------ Short name: RGKB 3115 ------------------------------ Trading code: RGKB_3115 ------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB