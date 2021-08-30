Anzeige
30.08.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bond on STO Government Bonds (300/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with
effect from August 31, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government
Bonds. 

Reimbursement date: 2039-06-01
------------------------------
Last trading day: 2039-06-01 
------------------------------
ISIN code: SE0016786560    
------------------------------
Short name: RGKB 3115     
------------------------------
Trading code: RGKB_3115    
------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
