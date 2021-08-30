Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Launches Aphrodite's on Amazon to Continue Profit Margin Increase on Fashion Jewelry

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry has announced that Aphrodite's, their fast-growing fashion jewelry label, officially launched on Amazon. Entering the market on August 5, 2021, the launch of Aphrodite's on the global platform was one of the fastest in the Bergio portfolio.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, shared, "The successful launch on Amazon for Aphrodite's has brought in an influx of additional revenue and further solidifies our strategy to diversify all our distribution channels and improve marketing spending. Since the acquisition of Aphrodite's, we have been committed to further improving their balance sheet by spending advertising dollars more effectively, increasing the average profit margin per piece, lowering the cost of production, and helping the brand better connect with their global customer base wherever they like to shop."

Berge Abajian added, "We aim to reach a healthy gross margin of 82-84% before the start of our most important fourth quarter. We are fully committed to ensuring prompt delivery, superior customer service, and the highest quality jewelry for a successful holiday season. This exciting time of year is our most impactful for revenue and the bottom line. We will finally begin to see the full impact of our acquisitions and strategic decisions, helping us achieve our yearly revenue goals.

A vertically integrated company, Bergio International has complete control over its supply chain and all associated costs. They are in the due diligence process of procuring a new manufacturing facility in the Republic of Armenia, which will employ over 100 skilled artisans. This deliberate move, coupled with the diversification of selling channels, should position the company for a landmark close to the already impressive 2021 fiscal year.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological changes; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

