Marcin Siemion has decided to leave the Viking Malt Group. He has over many years successfully developed the Viking Malt Polish business and been a key contributor to creating a strong commercial position for Viking Malt Group in the international malting industry. We thank him for his contribution to the company and wish him all the best both privately and professionally. Following this, we would like to announce the following changes in Viking Malt Sales organization:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005352/en/

Annika Wilhelmson will lead the Craft and Partner Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)

Malin Andersson has been appointed VP Sales in Viking Malt Group

Malin Andersson will be responsible for the sales strategy and the volume customers. She will become a member of the Group Management Team and in her role help Viking Malt in its mission of providing value-adding malted products to our customers for their success. Malin has been with the company since 1997, successfully leading sales, marketing, customer service and logistics in Viking Malt Sweden as well as had the role of a Site Manager and as latest also the role of Managing Director of Viking Malt Sweden. She has in depth knowledge of the company and the industry with a wide international network in malting and brewing industry. She holds an Executive MBA from Copenhagen Business School.

Annika Wilhelmson will lead the Craft and Partner Sales

At the same time, we have the pleasure to announce that Annika Wilhelmson will be responsible for the Craft and Partner Sales and Marketing. She will continue her work in the Group Management Team and cover Innovation, Quality and CSR in the Vice President role. Annika started with Viking Malt Group in 2017 as VP New Business Development. She holds a doctor's degree in chemical engineering from Helsinki University of Technology and is specialized in malting. Prior to Viking Malt she has worked at VTT in several roles including senior scientist, project manager and Key Account Manager responsible for sales.

Tomasz Malec appointed Viking Malt Poland Managing Director

VP Supply Chain Tomasz Malec will take over the role of the MD of the Viking Malt Polish entity. He continues in his role as the VP Supply Chain and as the member of the Management Team for the Group.

Before Viking Malt Tomasz Malec worked for Carlsberg for almost twenty years, latest as the VP Production for Carlsberg Poland. Prior to Carlsberg he has worked for Elkometech, Danfoss and Computerland SA as well as Huta Auluminimum Konin SA in different roles. Tomasz holds a degree in engineering from Lódz Technical University, Poland.

"I am delighted to offer these important roles to three of our key leaders. I feel confident that we will continue to serve our customers around the world with high quality malt and secure that the company with over 130 years of history will stay strong for many years to come", says CEO Kasper Madsen.

Viking Malt Group has production in 5 countries: Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Lithuania as well as two plants in Poland. The production capacity is 600 000 t/a and the turnover of the group is appr. 250 million euros and the company employ appr. 260 employees. Viking Malt is the largest malting company in Scandinavia, 5th largest in Europe and 9th in the world. It is the leading company in specialty malts in the global market. Viking Malt Group is owned by Polttimo (62,5 %) and Svenska Lantmännen (37,5 %).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005352/en/

Contacts:

Additional information:

Pär-Gustaf Relander, Chairman of the Board, +358 50 552 3955

Kasper Madsen, CEO Viking Malt Group, +45 22 14 20 10

Pia Valve, VP HR and Communications Viking Malt Group +358 40 7700090

More info about the company and products: www.vikingmalt.com.