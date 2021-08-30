Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, announced today that their VIE.bet esports betting brand has become official partners of SG esports, a Brazilian professional gaming organization. SG esports will don the VIE logo as their primary jersey sponsor throughout the partnership, which includes The International 10 in October, with a prize pool of $40 million.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with SG Esports. The organization and their team has done a great job qualifying for The International this October," said Bux Syed, Director of VIE.bet. "We're looking forward to working closely with SG Esports to further expand our growth in Brazil and the rest of Latam."

The partnership consists of two Dota 2 teams, a CSGO team and SG esports' entire influencer/streamer roster.

"We are honored to share a long-term partnership with Esports Entertainment Group and their Vie.bet brand," said Mateus Cysne Barbosa, CEO of SG esports. "Vie.bet represents what we want for the world of betting and electronic sports -- professionalism and transparency. These are the qualities we look for in our partners."

Brazil is the number three country in the world in terms of Esports enthusiasts with an estimated 12.6 million in 2021.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

