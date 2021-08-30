Fact.MR: Liquid Egg Market to Grow at 6% through 2031 as Demand for Cage-Free Eggs Continues

- Liquid Egg Producers Eyeing Application Beyond Food and Pharma as Sales to Hit US$ 5 Bn by 2021 End

- The Fact.MR market survey on the liquid eggs market presents a detailed analysis of key developments across various segments in terms of product, form, end-use application, and sales channel. The study projects high applications of liquid eggs in the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industry.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global liquid eggs market is estimated to total US$ 4.8 Bn 2021. With a favorable demand outlook, the market is projected to grow at a positive 6% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 8.7 Bn by 2031.

Liquid eggs are considered rich sources of protein, iron, phosphorous, and vitamin A & D. Being economically viable, liquid eggs are easily available and preferred for application in pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, and foodservice sectors.

As demand for liquid eggs continues to rise, market players will have greater scope for launching innovations. For instance, steered by surging focus on sustainability, some of the market players are offering innovative packaging solutions, improved product quality, offers for customization of quantity, and impressive hygiene and cleanliness. These factors are identified as chief growth accelerators in the liquid egg market.

Liquid eggs are largely being used in the foodservice industry owing to overall convenience they offer as key ingredient or as replacement of traditional eggs. Using liquid eggs eliminates the time consumed in shelling eggs while offering quality assurance, safety, and convenience through premeasured containers. These factors are expected to guarantee market growth through the course of the forecast period.

High nutrient content in liquid eggs is driving their adoption in pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, cosmetics, skincare products, and animal feed. As per Fact.MR, demand for cage-free eggs is anticipated to rise at a significant pace over the course of the assessment period.

Fact.MR's regional analysis projects the U.S. to dominate the North America liquid egg market. The presence of a robust foodservice industry, coupled with government issued dietary guidelines, highlighting the importance of protein consumption, will augment market growth throughout the assessment period.

"Improvements in product offerings in terms of packaging, quality, and hygiene, along with increasing focus on organic animal-derived ingredients in the food and pharmaceutical sector will continue fueling liquid egg demand through the forthcoming years," says the Fact.MR analysis.

Key Takeaways from Liquid Egg Market Analysis:

Sales of cage-free liquid eggs are anticipated to rise at a 7.5% CAGR, accounting for 43.7% of the total market share by 2031.

Based on product type, the liquid egg white segment is poised to grow at a 6.7% CAGR.

Applications of liquid eggs will continue to rise in pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industry, growing at a 7.4% CAGR through 2031.

B2C sales channel is anticipated to be the leading segment, owing to easy availability and a wider customer reach.

The U.S. is projected to lead the North American liquid egg market, expanding at a 4.1% CAGR.

China will emerge as a lucrative market, with sales of liquid eggs surging at a robust 8.9% CAGR.

will emerge as a lucrative market, with sales of liquid eggs surging at a robust 8.9% CAGR. Sales of liquid eggs are projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR, placing India one of the top producers of liquid eggs in the world.

one of the top producers of liquid eggs in the world. The U.K. is expected to witness high demand for liquid eggs, with growth projects at 5% through 2031.

Owing to the presence of emerging market players, Germany is expected to witness an uptick in liquid eggs demand, growing at a 2.5% CAGR.

Growth Drivers:

Growing awareness regarding protein consumption in emerging economies will boost sales of liquid eggs.

Sustainable packaging options and product innovations will surge demand for liquid eggs.

Expansion of pharmaceuticals, food service, packaged food, and cosmetics industry will propel liquid eggs sales.

Competitive Landscape

Top players operating in the global liquid egg market are focusing on research and development to improve their product portfolios. Apart from this, strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions will emerge as prominent growth strategies among key players.

For instance, in May 2021, Cal Main acquired shares of River Valley Egg Farm. River valley is a joint venture between Rose Acre Farms and Cal-Maine Foods. Through this acquisition, Cal-Maine is aiming to improve its product offerings and expand its global footprint.

Leading Players in the Liquid Egg Market Include:

Cal Maine

Ovostar Union

Kewpie Corporation

Michael Foods Inc.

Sysco Corporation

Cargill Inc.

Nest Fresh Eggs Inc.

Global Food Group Inc.

Bumble Hole Foods

Rose Acre Farms

More Valuable Insights on Liquid Egg Market

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the liquid egg market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global liquid egg market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product:

Whole Eggs

Egg Whites

Egg Yolks

Scrambled Mix

Form:

Conventional Liquid Eggs

Organic Liquid Eggs

Cage-free Liquid Eggs

End-Use Application:

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

Animal Nutrition

Other Applications

Sales Channel:

B2B

Ho-Re-Ca

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Wholesale Stores



Discount Stores



Online Retail



Mass Grocery Stores



Other Retail Formats

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Liquid Egg Market Report

The report offers insight into liquid egg market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for liquid egg market between 2021 and 2031

Liquid egg market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Liquid egg market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

