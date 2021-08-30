Anzeige
30.08.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading will take effect as per 1 September 2021 in the ISIN
below. 



Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0060315604          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ress Life Investments     
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 127,782 shares (EUR 63,891,000)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,840 shares (EUR 1,420,000)  
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  130,622 shares (EUR 65,311,000)
------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  EUR 1,775.70          
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 500            
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RLAINV             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     114492             
------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

