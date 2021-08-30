Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - BioCure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (FSE: 1WH) ("BioCure" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update;

BiocurePharm Corp. ("BPK"), a subsidiary of the Company is excited to announce its focus on the development of its own CAR T-cell therapy targeting Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and solid tumor cancers. BPK is using an innovative concept of ROR1 CAR T-cell therapy combined with a double specific antibody model. In conjunction with the development of it's own CAR T, the Company plans to apply for patents covering this CAR T-cell cancer therapy technology.

The CLL market is known to be significantly bigger than the Acute lymphocytic leukemia ("ALL") market and CLL is the most frequent Leukemia occurring in Western countries. The CLL market is being driven by increasing incidence primarily due to aging populations along with the use of combination therapies instead of monotherapies or chemoimmunotherapy regimens. The Company will also be able to apply the same platform technology to develop its CAR T-cell therapy for Solid tumors such as Ovarian and Lung cancers, which provide further enormous opportunities for the Company. The CLL CAR T-cell therapy market is currently not dominated by any single player, compared to the CD-19 CAR T-cell therapy market which has become extremely competitive, dominated by big pharma corporations.

The Company, has recently strengthened its board to focus on it's own developed technology and is looking forward to obtaining its own patents where there are currently no restrictions, which is in contrast to CD-19 Car T therapy. The previous work that the Company undertook in the CD-19 CAR T field has been invaluable and given the Company enhanced technical expertise and knowhow for the development of it's own new CAR T-cell therapy in addition to its existing Biosimilar development technologies.

Dr. Sang Mok Lee commented, "The Company is extremely excited to be focussing its work in the CAR T-cell cancer therapy field targeting CLL and solid tumors, having spent more than three years to arrive at this stage as a result of its previous work in the CD-19 CAR T and biosimilars space. The CAR T-cell cancer therapy space is one of the most innovative cancer treatments currently in the market and is seeing huge global interest. With the Company developing its own CAR T technologies protected by patents, the company looks forward to driving strong returns for all of its shareholders in the rapidly growing market of CAR T-cell cancer therapy."

About Biocure

Biocure is a leading biotech company developing its CAR-T cell therapy for leukemia, lung, breast and pancreatic cancer. Biocure is in the process of pre-clinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including Interferon Beta 1b, PEG- Filgrastim as well as Ranibizumab. Interferon Beta 1b is used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ("MS") Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used for treating macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes.

