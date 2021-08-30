Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland and Europe, is pleased to give an update on its US audit.

As announced earlier this year, CBD of Denver engaged FRUCI Associates to fulfil the US audit for the Company to become a fully reporting company according to SEC guidelines. The Company has received feedback from FRUCI that the audit team has finished their work and as of now it is - according to FRUCI's lead auditor of CBD of Denver - anticipated that there are no changes on the financials reported. The reports prepared by the audit team will now go through FRUCI quality control, and we expect the final reports distributed very soon.

Additionally, the Company already began preparing its Form-10 filing in parallel together with its corporate counsel to expedite the filing with the SEC as soon as the financial figures are finalized.

"We appreciate the support and patience from our investors and shareholders," states Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. "Although this process has unexpectedly been delayed several times, we are happy that we will hopefully be able to complete this process very soon, confirming the trust and support of our shareholders in CBD of Denver."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland and Europe. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Marcel Gamma

marcel@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

todd@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94861