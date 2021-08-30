Anzeige
Montag, 30.08.2021
Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
WKN: A2PMPE ISIN: FI4000383898 
Frankfurt
30.08.21
09:16 Uhr
15,960 Euro
+0,100
+0,63 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADAPTEO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADAPTEO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2021 | 15:53
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Adapteo Oyj uppdateras / The observation status for Adapteo Oyj is updated (159/21)

Den 17 maj 2021 gavs aktierna i Adapteo Oyj ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med
hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Palace Bidco Oy ("Palace
Bidco") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 17 augusti 2021 offentliggjorde Palace Bidco ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Palace Bidco uppnått kontroll över 93,7 procent av aktierna
i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Palace Bidco avsåg att
begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt avnotering av Bolagets
aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 23 augusti 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information
om att det, på begäran av Palace Bidco, hade beslutat om att ansöka om
avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har nu
mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Adapteo Oyj (ADAPT, ISIN-kod FI4000383898,
orderboks-ID 175715). 

On May 17, 2021, the shares in Adapteo Oyj ("the Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Palace Bidco
Oy ("Palace Bidco") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On August 17, 2021, Palace Bidco issued a press release with information that
Palace Bidco had achieved control of 93.7 percent of the shares in the Company.
The press release also stated that Palace Bidco intended to commence a
compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the
Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On August 23, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company, at the request of Palace Bidco, had decided to apply for delisting
of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such
an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Adapteo Oyj (ADAPT, ISIN code
FI4000383898, order book ID 175715). 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
