Montag, 30.08.2021
WKN: A2JAZV ISIN: SE0006261046 Ticker-Symbol: B39 
30.08.21
10:01 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Humble Group AB is admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional (454/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Humble Group AB
to trading with effect from 2021-08-31. Last day of trading is set to
2025-07-10. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market
Institutional. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013294
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
