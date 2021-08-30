Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Humble Group AB is admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional (454/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Humble Group AB to trading with effect from 2021-08-31. Last day of trading is set to 2025-07-10. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013294