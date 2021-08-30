The "Construction in the Netherlands Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (H1 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dutch construction industry had been growing at a fast pace prior to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Although the country was not immune to the COVID-19 crisis, the construction industry was not affected to the same extent as other markets in Europe.

The Dutch construction industry contracted marginally by 0.8% in real terms in 2020, following an annual growth of 4.6% in 2019. The industry's output value decreased from US$124.3 billion in 2019 to US$123.3 billion in 2020.

The publisher expects the construction industry to recover marginally in 2021, growing by 0.4% in real terms, and then expand at an annual average rate of 2.4% between 2022 and 2025. Over the forecast period, the industry's output is expected to be supported by the government's investment on the development of transport infrastructure, residential and energy and utilities construction projects.

Industry output over the forecast period will be supported by investment under the National Growth Fund for 2021-2026, under which the government aims to support the economy. In the first round of funding, the government approved EUR4 billion (US$4.6 billion) for 10 projects in the railway, green hydrogen, and education sectors to ensure greater economic growth in the Netherlands.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Dutch construction industry, including:

The Dutch construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Dutch construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in the Dutch, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rf2pgf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005412/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900