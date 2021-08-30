BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, won 31 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in partnership with clients. These represent some of BTS's best solutions delivered to a variety of clients, including:

Bank of China

Bayer

Bowmans

China Minsheng Bank

Chevron Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Game

HDFC Life

Indra Sistemas

Johnson Matthey

Pitney Bowes

Repsol

Salesforce

Schindler Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tiger Brands

Vale

"More than ever, it's an honor to be recognized for our partnerships with clients," said Rick Cheatham, CMO at BTS. "Especially after the challenges 2020 presented, we are privileged to continue delivering best-in-class solutions, whether virtually, in-person, or in a hybrid environment always in collaboration with our clients."

These awards include 21 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze, ranging from Best Inclusion and Diversity Strategy to Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and HCM Excellence Awards Program Leader. Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke mentioned, "We added several categories to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent, senior industry experts, BHG analysts and executives, based on fit, design, functionality, innovation and measurable benefits. Find the list of winners here.

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, delivering results, and inspiring people to do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory firm empowering excellence in organizations globally through research and tools for over 20 years. Areas of expertise include Learning and Leadership Development, Talent Management and Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

