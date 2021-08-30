Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021 on the Hongkong Stock Exchange

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 30 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on the Hongkong Stock Exchange. For details please refer to https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0830/2021083002272.pdf.



Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

