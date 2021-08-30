Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMPE ISIN: FI4000383898 Ticker-Symbol: ADO 
Frankfurt
30.08.21
09:16 Uhr
15,960 Euro
+0,100
+0,63 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADAPTEO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADAPTEO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2021 | 17:29
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of shares in Adapteo Oyj from Nasdaq Stockholm (160/21)

Adapteo Oyj has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Adapteo Oyj. 

Short name:   ADAPT    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000383898
----------------------------
Order book ID: 175715   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be September 10, 2021.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ADAPTEO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.