Caduceus Software Systems Corp: Caduceus to Present McLovin's in Upcoming Investor Q&A

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink: CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce that it will participate in a live Discord Questions & Answers Meeting with shareholders and prospective investors.

The Company will be attending the Q&A on September 8th, 2021, at 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

The Q&A will be conducted on the Company's Discord Channel and hosted by Apollo Assets. We invite investors to attend the Live Questions & Answers event by joining the designated Discord channel. Use this link to join and access the Caduceus / Apollo Assets Discord channel:

https://discord.gg/apolloassets

Throughout the Q&A, the Company will also further expand on the Company's operations and developments. Recently, the Company was a presenter at the SuperZoo 2021 which saw an attendance of over 11,000 pet industry professionals and over 7,000 pet retailers including Amazon, Chewy, Costco, Kroger, Petco and Pet Supplies Plus. McLovin's carries an impressive product lineup across 2 different categories. One for pet food and the other for pet supplies, with 22 of food products and 15 of pet supplies products, totalling 37 products in the portfolio and counting. The Company's product on exhibit received a lot of interest from attendees. The Company will be providing more updates about the event during the Q&A.

"We look forward to yet another Q&A event with shareholders & prospective investors. These sessions have done wonders in further expanding our profile among our existing and future shareholders. We want to continue in that direction of providing our shareholders with an opportunity to talk and engage with our management." said Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Caduceus Software Systems, Inc.

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with is wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CSOC".

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California company specialized on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspetfood.com/

