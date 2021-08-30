Anzeige
Montag, 30.08.2021

WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
Stuttgart
30.08.21
08:17 Uhr
7,000 Euro
+0,500
+7,69 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8506,25025.08.
Dow Jones News
30.08.2021 | 18:04
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for the 6 months of 2021

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for the 6 months of 2021 30-Aug-2021 / 18:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30.08.2021

NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for the 6 months of 2021

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP; MOEX: NMTP) publishes its consolidated financial results for the 6 months of 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 6 months of 2021 totaled 58.4 mln. tons, including 46.2 mln. tons of liquid cargo, which is 4.3 and 4.7 mln. tons down year-on-year, respectively. Cargo turnover of dry cargo increased by 0.4 mln. tons and amounted to 12.2 mln. tons. The cargo turnover was mainly impacted by the reduction of crude oil transshipment due to OPEC+ agreement since May 1, 2020 to limit oil production.

Consolidated revenue of NCSP Group for the 6 months of 2021 totaled USD 362.6 mln., which is USD 6 mln. (or 1.7%) more compared to the 6 months of 2020. First of all, the growth in revenue was due to an increase in the cargo turnover of such cargo as containers, ferrous metals, chemical cargo and other cargo.

EBITDA of NCSP Group amounted to USD 254.8 mln. in the reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2021 stood at USD 237.5 mln. The Group's net debt reduced by USD 162 mln.

NCSP Group's key financial indicators for the 6 months of 2021 

Indicator           UOM   6M 2021   6M 2020   Change Change, % 
Revenue            mln.USD 362.6    356.6    6.0  1.7% 
EBITDA             mln.USD 254.8    254.4    0.4  0.2% 
EBITDA margin         %    70.3     71.4     -1.1 
Profit for the period     mln.USD 171.2    86.4     84.7  98,0% 
                    Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Change Change, % 
Debt (incl. lease liabilities) mln.USD 487.0    602.1    -115.1 -19.1% 
Cash and cash equivalents   mln.USD 237.5    190.6    46.9  24.6% 
Net debt            mln.USD 249.5    411.5    -162.0 -39.4%

NCSP Group's Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as per IFRS for the 6 months of 2021 are published at: http://www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC "Transneft".

PJSC NCSP shares are traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC "NCSP", LLC "PTP", JSC "Novorossiysk shiprepair yard", JSC "FNCSP", JSC "NLE", "IPP" Ltd, LLC "Baltic Stevedore Company", and "SFP" LLC. PJSC "NCSP" and PJSC "Transneft" own LLC "NFT" on a parity basis.

ISIN:     US67011U2087 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     NCSP 
LEI Code:   LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.: 121069 
EQS News ID:  1229836 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229836&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.