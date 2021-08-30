Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BL7F ISIN: NO0010208051 Ticker-Symbol: IU2 
Tradegate
30.08.21
17:38 Uhr
44,010 Euro
+0,630
+1,45 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,66043,98018:26
43,64044,00018:26
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2021 | 18:05
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Yara International ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Yara International
ASA (YAR, NO0010208051) published on August 12, 2021 and may be subject to
change. 

YAR will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 20.00 per share,
effective September 7, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual
-Nordics,Baltics,&SmartBeta Equities " on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1011955
YARA INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.