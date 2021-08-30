Indegene Inc: Indegene strengthens its Pricing, Reimbursement and Market Access capabilities with Medical Marketing Economics, LLC acquisition

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Medical Marketing Economics, LLC (MME), a global leader in Pricing, Reimbursement and Market Access (PRMA) services.

Life sciences organizations especially emerging Biotech companies offering solutions in rare diseases, increasingly struggle with determining and communicating the optimal market value of their innovations. MME offers pricing and reimbursement, contracting strategy and tactics, and custom payer market research to address these challenges. MME's team brings in a cumulative 300 years of pharma market access, pricing and reimbursement experience and its senior executives have had to make the same decisions as their clients in prior roles.

Manish Gupta, Cofounder and CEO, Indegene said, "We are impressed by the MME team's expertise and growth over the last 20 years. They have vast experience in rare diseases, oncology, orphan drugs, biosimilars and newer technologies like gene therapy and CAR-T. Their 40+ strong team will strengthen our Emerging Biotech and Medical offerings. They bring proven PRMA capabilities that complement our Co-Commercialization solution. We are confident of the value this end-to-end commercialization capability offers our customers and welcome the MME team to our family."

Jack M. Mycka, Global President and CEO, MME, added, "The MME team are very excited to join the Indegene family. This partnership gives us access to a larger customer base, a global operations infrastructure, and significant opportunities for growth through adjacent services. Alongside Indegene's clinical, medical and commercial solutions, we can further help clients identify, frame, communicate and capture the value of their medical innovations. Together with Indegene and our client teams, we look forward to enable future ready healthcare."

Emerging Biotech organizations today contribute about 75% of the products in pipeline and this is only expected to grow. Biotech originators are creating over $251 billion in innovation value. These organizations are often unable to capitalize on the value that they create, since more than half of them have zero to limited commercialization capability. Indegene and MME's disruptive model helps them to not just build the right strategy, but also execute it all the way through commercialization.

Rajiv Khanna led the Buchanan team that represented Indegene in this transaction. MME was represented by Butler Snow.

Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. Many of the leading, global healthcare organizations rely on Indegene to deliver effective and efficient clinical, medical and commercial outcomes every day. From strategy to execution, Indegene enables healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more about how Indegene delivers on its purpose, please visit www.indegene.com

MME is a global leader in the development of value-based strategies and tactics, supported by insightful market research for health care goods and services. Its team is driven by intellectual curiosity and is passionate about solving complex problems. MME believes that pharmaceuticals are the most cost-effective health care intervention available. Its value-based solutions provide clients with unique guidance to inform decision-making as they identify, frame, communicate and capture the value of their healthcare innovations. To know more about MME, please visit www.mmeadvisors.com

