Announcement on Resolutions of the 22nd Meeting of The Tenth Session of the Board of Directors

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 30 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) convened the 22nd meeting of the tenth session of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") was convened in the morning of 30 August 2021 at Meeting Room 301A of the South of Eco Brand Central Building of Haier Information Industrial Park in Qingdao, with the due count of the directors being 11 and the actual count being 11, of which directors Wu Changqi, Lin Sui, Yu Handu, Li Jinfen, Qian Daqun, Wang Keqin, Li Shipeng and Wu Qi attended the meeting by communication, and other directors attended the meeting by site. The number of attendees is in compliance with the requirements of laws and regulations and Articles of Association. The notice of the meeting was sent by email on 17 August 2021. The supervisors and senior management personnel of the Company attended the meeting. The notice and the convening of the meeting comply with the requirements of the Company Law and Articles of Association. Mr. Liang Haishan, the chairman of the Board of Directors, presided over the meeting. The following proposals have been approved after prudent review by the attending directors:

I. 2021 Interim Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and its Summary (voting results: 11 voted for, 0 voted against, 0 abstained)

Pursuant to the relevant requirements of laws and regulations and relevant regulations of The Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Germany / Hong Kong, China, directors and the senior management personnel of the Company, upon having carefully studied and reviewed the Company's 2021 Interim Report and its summary, and they considered that:

1. The 2021 Interim Report and its summary and its review procedures of the Company were in compliance with the laws, administrative regulations and requirements of China Securities Regulatory Commission;

2. The Company is in strict compliance with the standardized regulations of corporate accounting system, the 2021 Interim Report and its summary of the Company could truly, accurately and completely reflect the actual situation of the Company's financial conditions and operating results during the reporting period.

3. We warrant that the information disclosed in the 2021 Interim Report and summary is authentic, accurate and complete and there are no false representations, misleading statements and material omissions, and are severally and jointly responsible for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the content herein.

For details, please refer to the 2021 Interim Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and its summary published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same date as this announcement, and the 2021 interim results announcement of H-share published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the full content of the Company's Interim Report of H-share to be published on the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong before 30 September 2021 (authorize the chairman/secretary of the Board to adjust and improve the content of the interim report in accordance with the requirements of the listing rules, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or other regulatory authorities).

?. The Special Report on the Deposit and Actual Use of Raised Funds in the First Half of 2021 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (voting results: 11 voted for, 0 voted against, 0 abstained)

For details, please refer to the Proposal on the Special Report on the Deposit and Actual Use of Raised Funds in the First Half of 2021 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same date as this announcement.

?. The Proposal on the Use of Idle Raised Funds for Cash Management of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (voting results: 11 voted for, 0 voted against, 0 abstained)

In order to further improve the capital utilization efficiency of the Company and utilize the temporary idle raised funds in a rational manner to increase the Company's revenue, while ensuring that it does not affect the normal implementation of raised fund investment projects, the Company and its subsidiaries intended to utilize idle raised funds up to RMB500 million for investment and wealth management in purchasing principal-guaranteed wealth management products with high security and liquidity as well as a term of within 12 months. The term of cash management shall be valid within 18 months from the date of consideration and approval by the board meeting of the Company. The funds limit for purchasing wealth management products can be used on a rolling basis from the consideration and approval date by the Board, and the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and its authorized person are authorized by the Board to determine the specific wealth management plan within the permitted limit and sign relevant documents and files.

For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Use of Idle Raised Funds for Cash Management of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Announcement number: L2021-069) published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same date as this announcement.

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR Contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de