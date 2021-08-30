Sedana Medical presenting at ISICEM

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedana Medical AB (publ) (SEDANA: FN Stockholm) today announced that the company will host a symposium at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) in Brussels on August 31-September 3, 2021, where the full details on the Sedaconda study will be presented. In addition, further data on inhaled sedation in COVID-19 patients will also be presented at the conference.

ISICEM is the world's largest conference for intensive care and emergency medicine. Sedana Medical will host a scientific symposium called Introducing inhaled sedation in intensive care. As part of Sedana Medical's symposium, the national investigator for the Sedaconda study in Germany, Associate Professor Andreas Meiser, MD, will present the Sedaconda study - A start of a paradigm shift in sedation. As the study was published in the leading journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine earlier in August, the full details on the study can now be presented at the symposium.

"As we are preparing our launch in Europe during the second half of this year, our symposium on introducing inhaled sedation in intensive care is a very important event to raise awareness," said Jens Lindberg, Acting CEO of Sedana Medical.

At ISICEM, the poster "Using inhalation volatile sedation for COVID-19 - easy, effective and safe" will also be presented. The investigators conclude that inhaled sedation provided adequate depth of sedation in all the study's 30 COVID-19 patients. The abstract is available at ISICEM. www.isicem.org

