Depalpur, Pakistan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - Have you ever wondered what it'd be like if a movie character lived in an NFT metaverse? Now, imagine adapting the different personalities of "The Hoard" from the movie Split to be NFTs. The Bear Bums (TBB) is a collection of computer-generated NFT bears totaling ten thousand with differences in accessories and personality traits.

Unlike traditional NFTs, The Bear Bums will be the first to reward its holders bar the profit gotten from resale. Rewards will come in the form of HONEY, which is TBB's native token that will launch soon. They take the more holistic route by patterning its services and offerings in a way it promotes a closely-knit community within the blockchain sphere.

What makes The Bear Bums so different? First things first, we love bears because they are big, fluffy, and snuggle. That aside, the NFT collectible facilitates and promotes situations that promote exclusivity, transparency, communism, and save the planet.

Every Bear is very distinct from the rest, despite the probabilities getting thinner with every art. This is made possible due to the algorithmical variations possible through programming, and the use of animation techniques yet to be popularized in the NFT sphere.

The pricing across the different forms of bear art ensures that there is fair distribution and complete ownership of each NFT. This ensures inclusivity, particularly for those just joining the crypto sphere or have limited finance to purchase more expensive NFTs.

Getting aboard The Bear Bums' aircraft is an automatic induction into the blockchain-wide community of bear lovers and Earth savers. Certain rewards are reserved for community members alone, this is done to keep the community tightly knit.

The Bear Bums, though occupants of another metaverse and a different time frame, still care about Earth probably more than most earthlings ever would. For every NFT sold, or resold, The Bear Bums will plant a tree. This gesture is considered a "win-win-win."

You get a valuable NFT which gives you access to a community within the blockchain ecosystem that is often rewarded. And in addition, you save the planet with every sale, resale, or buy because your actions directly or indirectly plant a tree. What a way to earn!

About The Bear Bums

The Bear Bums is a collection of NFT bears generated by computer programming with over 350 variations across personality traits, accessories, and animations. The NFT project is the brainchild of Maximus Studios based in Costa Rica. It is the first NFT project to reward its holders independent of profits from resale.

Media Contact

Website: https://thebearbums.com/timeline

Email: mailto: admin@thebearbums.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/thebearbums

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/thebearbums

Medium: https://medium.com/@thebearbumsnft

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94891