Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale venue management and asset tracking, announced today that in partnership with TELUS it is providing the technology for contact tracing and quarantine solutions at the 2021 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship in Calgary, Alberta.

After the cancellation of the tournament in 2020 and a postponement of the 2021 event from May to August, ten countries are competing for the world title at the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. TraceSafe is providing the self-isolation and contact tracing solutions for games and practices.

Since the arrival of the international teams on August 10th, no outbreaks have occurred despite the concerning rise of COVID Delta variant cases being reported across the world. The most stringent health and safety regulations have been applied by Hockey Canada, in conjunction with the IIHF, the Province of Alberta and the Government of Canada.

"It's been our pleasure to work with Hockey Canada and the Province of Alberta again to make this tournament a success," said Susanne MacKillop, VP Sales at TraceSafe. "These players have faced multiple delays and challenges over the last year and a half, and we're proud to support them with wearable technology that ensures the health and safety of players and staff."

This deployment follows the use of TraceSafe's award-winning wearable technology at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship from December 2020 - January 2021 in Edmonton. The early detection of infections in eight German and two Swedish team members led to swift and targeted isolation measures and kept the rest of the IIHF tournament bubble intact. With these deployments, TraceSafe continues to gain traction in the sports and event industries.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

