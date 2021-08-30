Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) ("ApartmentLove" or the "Company"), a leading home and apartment rental marketing platform serving landlords and renters nationwide and around the world, is pleased to announce its start of trading today on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol: APLV.

The Company promotes more than 1,600,000 daily active rental listings on its website (www.apartmentlove.com) (the "Website") on behalf of landlords from across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Among the largest Internet Listing Services ("ILSs") in the world, ApartmentLove provides renters with an easy-to-use, interactive, and beautifully styled environment to view and consider rental accommodations of generally one continuous year in real time.

Primarily catering to the female demographic between 18 and 34 years of age, ApartmentLove is targeting students, recent graduates, and young working professionals in large urban markets with a high number of rental properties. The Company continues to invest resources into its custom Search Engine Optimization ("SEO") strategies as well as other marketing and promotional activities to attract more renters to the Website and thereby providing added value for our paying landlord customers.

Leveraging the "feeling of home", ApartmentLove is renting made easy.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

