Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSXV: WEE) (OTCQB: WFTSF) (Wavefront or the Company), an oil field service provider focused on offering the oil and gas industry proprietary, leading edge technology, and further to the Company's August 16, 2021 news release, wishes to announce that the Company received an additional well stimulation package from the same Texas-based client for twenty-three (23) individual well stimulations using a Powerwave-related cleaning tool with an approximate value of US $80,000.

The client, who cannot be named due to confidentiality provisions, is one of the largest oil and gas production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. The well stimulations will be completed in Bexar County, Texas and are anticipated to occur after completion of the initial twenty-five (25) series of well stimulation package announced August 16, 2021. Revenues will be recognized over the time-period the stimulations or individual performance obligation(s) occur. The client continues to have an extensive backlog of well stimulations and are continually developing well stimulation programs for future execution.

"We are very pleased to receive the additional well stimulation package from this Texas-based client," said Wavefront President and CEO Brett Davidson. "Given recent oil industry activity levels in the Texas and New Mexico regions Wavefront is aware of additional clients who also have a vast accumulation of wells requiring stimulation and the Company trusts that it will receive well stimulation packages from these various customers shortly."

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based, oil field service provider, focused on offering the oil and gas industry proprietary, leading edge technology primarily for oil and gas well stimulation and applications related to IOR/EOR recovery. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQB under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com.

