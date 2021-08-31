On August 27th, the green public welfare plan of "Protecting Qiantang River Basin" was officially launched. The successful signing of EIC and World Bank IFC indicates that Yingou Science and Technology Innovation Base will be implemented soon.

EIC creates the "New Cover" of Hangzhou city. It is a brand-new super-complex consist of "high-tech big data global high-level talents", which integrates core industries such as new finance, digital economy, scientific and technological innovation. By attracting world class headquarters companies and top-level world talents, it will create an engine that can lead the integration of Yangtze River Delta and empower the development of world economy.

Like the upgraded Seattle, EIC includes life, work and entertainment into a micro city with a volume of nearly 500,000 square meters, which is permanent 24 hours a day, creating a future lifestyle for the elite with harmonious development between human being and nature.

This is a subversive innovation to the urban development model, which redefines the working and living model of the urban super complex. As Ms. Li Li, CEO of Jiangong Real Estate Group, said "We insist on sustainable development and global cooperation. EIC Super Complex is a new international micro-city with the mission of attracting global super companies and super talents.

EIC has started a new era of harmony among people, buildings and cities. EIC makes the world focus on Hangzhou and China!

