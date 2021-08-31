Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) ("Saturn" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

John Jeffrey, Chief Executive of Saturn, commented: "We are proud to a report a historic quarter in the development of the Company. The acquisition of the Oxbow Asset provides a substantial platform for Saturn's future growth by contributing numerous new drilling opportunities and production optimization projects, as well as a stable long-term cash flow stream to fund these initiatives."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Successfully closed a transformational acquisition of assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan (the "Oxbow Asset") for cash consideration of $76.8 million, after closing adjustments;

At closing, the Oxbow Asset contributed 6,400 boe/d, 43 million boe of proved and probable reserves, 290,109 net acres of land (137,186 undeveloped net acres) and over 350 drilling locations (260 booked locations with certified reserves);

Completed $119.2 million of debt and equity financing, including a $87.0 million senior secured term loan, an upsized and oversubscribed brokered private placement and a non-brokered private placement (collectively the "Private Placements") which raised total gross proceeds of $32.2 million;

Generated second quarter petroleum and natural gas sales of $12.6 million and Adjusted Funds Flow ( 1 ) of $2.9 million;

of $2.9 million; Achieved strong operating netbacks for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $29.58 per boe and $30.87 per boe; and

Exited the second quarter with net debt of $74.5 million.



Three months

ended



Three months

ended Six months

ended



Six months

ended (CAD $000s, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

















































Petroleum and natural gas sales

12,589



426



13,911



3,591

Cashflow used in operating activities

(30,265 )

(954 )

(30,478 )

(961 ) per share - Basic

(0.10 )

(0.00 )

(0.11 )

(0.00 ) - Diluted

(0.10 )

(0.00 )

(0.11 )

(0.00 ) Adjusted funds flow (1)

2,884



(529 )

2,342



1,132

per share - Basic

0.01



(0.00 )

0.01



0.00

- Diluted

0.01



(0.00 )

0.01



0.00

Net loss

(29,597 )

(3,023 )

(31,128 )

(2,365 ) per share - Basic

(0.10 )

(0.01 )

(0.13 )

(0.01 ) - Diluted

(0.10 )

(0.01 )

(0.13 )

(0.01 ) Property acquisition

76,820



-



76,820



-

Net Debt(1), end of period 74,504 29,907 74,504 29,907

(1) See non-GAAP measures



Three months

ended Three months

ended Six months

ended Six months

ended (CAD $000s, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

















































Average Production Volumes























Crude oil (bbl/d)

1,741



136



991



410

Natural gas (mcf/d)

408



-



205



-

NGLs (bbl/d) 66 - 33 - Total boe/d

1,875



136



1,058



410

% Oil and NGLs 96%

100% 97% 100% Average realized prices















Crude oil ($/bbl)

77.50



34.31



75.81



48.12

Natural gas ($/mcf)

2.89



-



2.89



-

NGLs ($/bbl) 33.67 - 33.67 - Combined ($/boe) 73.79 34.31 72.61 48.12 Operating netbacks















Oil and gas sales

73.79



34.31



72.61



48.12

Royalties

(9.61 )

(0.53 )

(8.86 )

(1.69 ) Operating expenses

(24.46 )

(16.76 )

(23.85 )

(11.72 ) Transportation expenses (1.92 ) - (1.71 ) - Operating netbacks(1)

37.80



17.02



38.19



34.71

Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives (8.22 ) 79.15 (7.32 ) 17.02 Operating netbacks(1) after realized gain

(loss) on financial derivatives 29.58 96.17 30.87 51.73

















Common shares outstanding

502,907



233,246



502,907



233,246

Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

305,343



233,246



276,569



233,246

Diluted 379,656 233,246 351,473 233,246

(1) See non-GAAP measures

Message to Shareholders

Saturn has made a transformational acquisition by adding the Oxbow Asset to our existing Saskatchewan operations. The Company now has a long-term steady cash flow source that we are re-deploying to increase shareholder value. We are immediately focused on the repayment of debt and concurrently directing a portion of free cash flow to fund our deep inventory of production growth projects.

"Maintaining a strong balance sheet is a priority for Saturn," commented Scott Sanborn, Chief Financial Officer. "The accelerated repayment of debt increases the Company's financial capacity for future acquisitions."

The Company has re-established its drilling program that was suspended with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and expects to be actively drilling going forward, starting in Q3 2021. Saturn now has two growth vehicles, the Viking Asset and the Oxbow Asset that collectively hold over 550 identified drilling locations which represents over two decades of inventory. Also impactful is the great number of existing but non-producing wells that we see potential to optimize with workovers, recompletions and repairs, to enhance current production levels. Saturn believes that there are over 400 non-producing candidate wells that the Company can return to economic production over the coming years.

A primary management focus has been the integration of the people and systems required to operate the substantial increase in operated production. To date, the integration program has been on track and very successful. At the field level, the operations team located in Carlyle Saskatchewan, led by Brad Caldwell, Operations Manager, comprises an outstanding group of industry veterans that have many years of experience operating in the area, directly on the Oxbow assets and have now been transitioned to Saturn. The further additions of Scott Sanborn, Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Smith, Vice President Corporate Development, along with a number of other talented industry professionals, have recently joined the Saturn Team and have been crucial to making the transition program as efficient as possible.

The second quarter financial statements incorporate the 23-days of operations from the Oxbow Asset from the June 7, 2021 closing date to quarter end date of June 30, 2021. Average daily revenue for this 23-day period was approximately $520,000 and has generated average daily free cash flow of approximately $265,000 using second quarter operating netbacks, net of hedging adjustments. The Company's average daily production for July 2021 was 6,700 boe/d (95% oil and NGLs), based on field estimates. Saturn anticipates new production from the drilling and workover programs, planned for the second half of 2021, will offset the natural declines incurred to date for the Company's pro forma base production. Management forecasts the exit rate production for year end 2021 to be approximately 7,000 boe/d. Saturn continues to prioritize balance sheet strength, along with a disciplined approach to production growth focused capital expenditures.

Management looks forward to updating shareholders with a full quarter of consolidated operational results for the third quarter of 2021 on or about November 29, 2021.

Oxbow Update

On June 7, 2021 Saturn closed on the acquisition of the Oxbow Asset for total cash considerations of $76.8 million, after closing adjustments. The Oxbow Asset is performing in line with our expectations with natural declines of approximately 1% per month. In July 2021, the Company participated in the drilling of 2 gross (0.54 net) non-operated wells in Queensdale, Southeast Saskatchewan, which were brought onto production in August of 2021, with initial net production rates exceeding the average type curves of wells in this area. Saturn anticipates completing an operated drilling program at Oxbow in Q4 2021. Further details will be provided to investors as the capital budgets are finalized.

The Company commissioned a NI 51-101 third party evaluation of the Oxbow Asset, which was completed by Ryder Scott Canada in August 2021, effective date April 1, 2021. The new report confirms management's internal evaluation, certifying 43 million barrels of proved plus probable reserves and 260 booked drilling locations. A summary of the new report will be filed on www.sedar.com in early September 2021.

Viking Update

Saturn is reinitiating its drilling program at the Viking Asset in Q3 2021 with the expected drilling of three Extended Reach Horizontal (ERH) wells and workovers of existing wells for total expected capital expenditures of $4.5 million. The locations for the three wells have been surveyed and the Company expects to spud in September 2021.

Investor Webcast

Saturn will host a webcast at 10:00 AM MT (12:00 PM Noon ET) on August 30, 2021, to discuss the second quarter financial report and provide investors an update. Participants can access the live webcast via this link, by phoning 1-855-703-8985 (Toll Free, Meeting ID: 944 2187 6014 #) or through the Company's website www.saturnoil.com. A recorded archive of the webcast will be available afterwards on the Company's website.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Southeastern Saskatchewan and West Central Saskatchewan that provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn's goal is to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. Saturn's shares are listed for trading on the TSX.V under ticker 'SOIL' and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'SMK'.

The Company's unaudited interim financial statements and corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Saturn's website at www.saturnoil.com. Copies of the materials can also be obtained upon request without charge by contacting the Company directly. Please note, currency figures presented herein are reflected in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Further information and a corporate presentation is available on Saturn's website at www.saturnoil.com .

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

