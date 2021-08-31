- (PLX AI) - Ackermans half year net income EUR 166 million vs EUR 56 million same period last year.
- • Half year revenue EUR 1,939 million
- • All divisions of the AvH group contributed to this huge improvement of the results, company says
- • Strong results are expected for the second half of the year as well, putting the profit for the full year (before capital gains) on course for a record level, company says
- • Record order backlog at DEME and record inflows at banks
- • CEO says will continue to actively consider new sustainable investment opportunities
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de