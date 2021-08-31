Bisichi Plc - Half-year Report

31 August 2021

BISICHI PLC

Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2021

For the six months ending 30thJune 2021:

· EBITDA [1]: £1.03million (2020: 0.35million loss)

· Adjusted EBITDA [2]: £0.74million (2020: 0.1million)

· Loss before tax £0.7million (2020: £2.0million)

· EPS (basic): 2.78 p loss (2020: 12.66 p loss)

· Total production: 553,000 tonnes (2020: 580,000 tonnes)

· Improved international coal markets help offset difficult mining conditions at the Group's South African Mining operations in the first half of 2021.

· The Group's management continue to focus on opportunities to extend the life of mining operations in South Africa, as well as developing new opportunities at the Group's coal processing plant, Sisonke Coal Processing.

· Invoiced income from the Group's directly owned UK retail property portfolio was £0.59million (2020: £0.50million) with rental revenue collections improving during the period.

[1] Earnings before Interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

[2] Operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements.

Bisichi PLC

Half year review - 30 June 2021

In the wake of the challenges of 2020 arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to report that your management has continued to ensure the Group's key priorities are addressed. These are the health and safety of our employees and stakeholders, ensuring our operations continued in an efficient manner, and maintaining balance sheet flexibility.

As we reflect back on the last eighteen months, one of the most challenging priorities for your Company has been the continuity of our South African mining and coal processing operations. At the beginning of the crisis, when global coal demand fell, the average weekly price of Free on Board (FOB) Coal from Richard Bay Coal Terminal (API4 price) fell from a high of US$92 in January 2020 to $44 in mid-April 2020. Thereafter, coal prices remained largely supressed until the end of the year. Under these very difficult circumstances, your management has worked tirelessly, along with our key stakeholders, to ensure that our South African operations continued operating in an efficient manner until global economic activity and coal markets improved going into 2021.

During the first half of 2021, we are pleased to report that the improvement in global economic activity had a significant impact on demand for coal in the international market. In the first six months of 2021, the API4 price averaged US$97, compared to $67 in the first six months of 2020 when, as outlined above, demand for coal was particularly impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19. This has had a positive impact on the Group's operations, particularly our South African coal mining and processing operations. As a result, in the six months ended 30 June 2021, Bisichi PLC made a profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £1.03 million (2020: loss of £0.35 million).

Results would have been even better if we had not encountered difficult mining conditions at Black Wattle, our South African mining operation, which impacted adversely our coal production during the period. Nonetheless, the mine achieved production of 553,000 metric tonnes compared to 580,000 metric tonnes in the first half of 2020. Black Wattle's operating costs during the period were also impacted by the difficult mining conditions, as well as the higher overall cost of mining of the remaining reserves at Black Wattle's current mining area.

Despite lower output from Black Wattle, at Sisonke Coal Processing, our South African coal processing operation, we were able to take advantage of the improved coal price by increasing overall coal processed and reducing our stockpiles of coal that had built up during the economic downturn of 2020. The overall increase in Group revenue, operating costs and earnings during the first half of the year can mainly be attributable to our coal processing operations.

Looking forward, the Group's overall mining production in the second half of 2021 is expected to remain at similar levels to the first half of the year. However, plans are in place to move into a new mining area at Black Wattle by the end of 2021, where mining conditions and production are expected to improve. In the interim, the Group will look to keep costs as low as possible while developing new opportunities for Sisonke Coal Processing, to take advantage of the improved coal market conditions seen in 2021 to date. In addition, we continue to work closely with our BEE partner in South Africa, to seek further opportunities to extend the life of mine of our existing mining operations or to develop new independent mining operations in South Africa.

In the UK, although the final impact of the pandemic on the UK property portfolio remains uncertain, in 2021 to date we have seen rental revenue collections improve as tenants begin to resume operating. Overall, the Group billed revenue from our directly owned property portfolio of £0.59million (2020: £0.50million) during the period.

The Group continues to hold its joint venture investment, with London & Associated Properties PLC and Metroprop Real Estate Ltd, in the freehold of a retail and residential redevelopment in West Ealing, London.

As previously announced, planning permission for an expanded residential redevelopment of 56 flats on the site has been received. Planning approval documents for the planning consent are currently being finalised and we look forward to updating shareholders further on the situation in due course.

Finally, during these times, your management continue to do their utmost to ensure the Group's key priorities as outlined above are delivered. Therefore, until such time as the impact of Covid-19 can be fully assessed, the Board has decided that it will not be proposing an interim dividend. We will review this when there is greater visibility of the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

After what has been an incredibly challenging eighteen months we would like to thank all our employees and stakeholders for their hard work and support during this period.

.

Sir Michael HellerAndrew Heller

Chairman Managing Director

31 August 2021

Bisichi PLC

Consolidated income statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 2020 Notes £000 £000 £000 Group revenue 1 23,639 14,250 29,805 Operating costs (24,238) (15,731) (33,070) Operating profit on trading activities (599) (1,481) (3,265) Decrease in value of investment properties - - (1,295) Gain/(Loss) on investments held at fair value 376 (261) 67 Operating profit 1 (223) (1,742) (4,493) Share of profit/(loss) in joint ventures (80) 13 (87) Profit before interest and taxation (303) (1,729) (4,580) Interest receivable 9 19 25 Interest payable (392) (309) (641) Profit before taxation 1 (686) (2,019) (5,196) Income tax 2 272 481 1,402 Profit for the period (414) (1,538) (3,794) Attributable to: Equity holders of the company (297) (1,352) (3,354) Non-controlling interest (117) (186) (440) Profit for the period (414) (1,538) (3,794) Earnings per share - basic 3 (2.78p) (12.66p) (31.42p) Earnings per share - diluted 3 (2.78p) (12.66p) (31.42p)

Bisichi PLC

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months

ended 6 months

ended Year

ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 2020 £000 £000 £000 Profit for the period (414) (1,538) (3,794) Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 6 (467) (467) Taxation - - - Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 6 (467) (467) Total comprehensive income for the period (408) (2,005) (4,261) Attributable to: Equity shareholders (292) (1,752) (3,752) Non-controlling interest (116) (253) (509) Total comprehensive income for the period (408) (2,005) (4,261)

Bisichi PLC Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Assets £000 £000 £000 Non-current-assets Value of investment properties 10,270 11,566 10,270 Fair value of head leases 201 184 201 Investment property 10,471 11,750 10,471 Reserves, plant and equipment 9,674 8,786 10,174 Investments in joint ventures 1,174 1,355 1,255 Other investments at fair value through profit and loss ("FVPL") 2,721 449 1,746 Total non-current assets 24,040 22,340 23,646 Current assets Inventories 2,593 4,552 3,445 Trade and other receivables 7,659 6,385 6,958 Corporation tax recoverable - - - Investments in listed securities held at FVPL 923 926 833 Cash and cash equivalents 3,543 4,977 3,768 Total current assets 14,718 16,840 15,004 Total assets 38,758 39,180 38,650 Liabilities Current liabilities Borrowings (3,995) (4,835) (5,110) Trade and other payables (12,807) (8,409) (10,856) Current tax liabilities (1) (317) (209) Total current liabilities (16,803) (13,561) (16,175) Non-current liabilities Borrowings (4,076) (4,180) (3,943) Provision for rehabilitation (1,461) (1,359) (1,442) Finance lease liabilities (437) (231) (427) Deferred tax liabilities (200) (1,404) (474) Total non-current liabilities (6,174) (7,174) (6,286) Total liabilities (22,977) (20,735) (22,461) Net assets 15,781 18,445 16,189 Equity Share capital 1,068 1,068 1,068 Share premium 258 258 258 Translation reserve (2,483) (2,490) (2,488) Other reserves 707 707 707 Retained earnings 16,231 18,530 16,528 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders 15,781 18,073 16,073 Non-controlling interest - 372 116 Total equity 15,781 18,445 16,189

Bisichi PLC

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 June 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 2020 £000 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit (223) (1,743) (4,493) Depreciation 1,338 1,379 2,193 Unrealised (gain)/loss on investments (376) 261 (67) Unrealised loss on investment properties - - 1,295 Exchange adjustments 9 206 (39) Movement in working capital 2,075 (633) 2,374 Net interest paid (383) (289) (616) Income tax (paid)/received (211) (72) (198) Cash flow from operating activities 2,229 (891) 449 Cash flows from investing activities (1,395) (2,079) (4,292) Cash flows from financing activities (142) (125) (285) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 692 (3,095) (4,128) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January (1,078) 2,878 2,878 Exchange adjustment (40) 481 172 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (426) 264 (1,078) Cash and cash equivalents For the purposes of the cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents comprise the following balance sheet amounts:

Cash and cash equivalents 3,543 4,977 3,768 Bank overdrafts (3,969) (4,713) (4,846) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (426) 264 (1,078)

Bisichi PLC

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

Share Share Translation Available for sale Other Retained Non-

controlling Total capital premium reserve reserves reserves earnings Total Interest Equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 31 December 2019 1,068 258 (2,090) - 707 19,989 19,932 625 20,557 Profit for the period - - - - - (1,352) (1,352) (186) (1,538) Other comprehensive income and expense - - (400) - - - (400) (67) (467) Total comprehensive income for the period - - (400) - - (1,352) (1,752) (253) (2,005) Dividend - - - - - (107) (107) - (107) Balance at 30 June 2020 1,068 258 (2,490) - 707 18,530 18,073 372 18,445 Balance at 31 December 2019 1,068 258 (2,090) - 707 19,989 19,932 625 20,557 Profit for the year - - - - - (3,354) (3,354) (440) (3,794) Other comprehensive income and expense - - (398) - - - (398) (69) (467) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (398) - - (3,354) (3,752) (509) (4,261) Dividend - - - - - (107) (107) - (107) Balance at 31 December 2020 1,068 258 (2,488) - 707 16,528 16,073 116 16,189 Profit for the year - - - - - (297) (297) (117) (414) Other comprehensive income and expense - - 5 - - - 5 1 6 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 5 - - (297) (292) (116) (408) Dividend - - - - - - - - - Balance at 30 June 2021 1,068 258 (2,483) - 707 16,231 15,781 - 15,781

ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS:

The results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The principal accounting policies applied are the same as those set out in the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, and which will form the basis of the 2021 Annual report.

1. Segmental analysis

For management purposes, the Group is organised into two operating Divisions, Mining and Property. These Divisions are the primary basis on which the Group reports its segment information. This is consistent with the way the Group is managed and with the format of the Group's internal financial reporting.

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 June 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 2020 £000 £000 £000 Revenue Mining 23,016 13,716 28,567 Property 594 503 1,181 Other 29 31 57 23,639 14,250 29,805 Operating profit/(loss) Mining (900) (1,920) (3,975) Property 275 409 (637) Other 402 (231) 119 (223) (1,742) (4,493) Share of profit in joint ventures (80) 13 (87) Interest receivable 9 19 25 Interest payable (392) (309) (641) Profit/(Loss) before taxation (686) (2,019) (5,196)

2. Taxation

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 June 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 2020 £000 £000 £000 Based on the results for the period: Corporation tax at 27.00% (2020: 27%) 5 6 12 Prior year adjustment - UK - - 2 5 6 14 Deferred taxation (276) (487) (1,416) (271) (481) (1,402)

3. Earnings/ (loss) per share

Both the basic and diluted earnings per share calculations are based on a loss of £297,000 (2020: loss of £1,352,000). The basic earnings per share has been calculated on a weighted average of 10,676,839 (2020: 10,676,839) ordinary shares being in issue during the year. The diluted earnings per share has been calculated on the weighted average number of shares in issue of 10,676,839 (2020: 10,676,839) plus the dilutive potential ordinary shares arising from share options of nil (2020: nil) totalling 10,676,839 (2020: 10,676,839).

4. Investment properties

Investment properties are held a fair value at each reporting period. Management evaluate on an ongoing basis the impact of Covid-19 and the current economic performance of the UK Retail market on the future performance of the group's existing UK property portfolio. The Board considers the final impact of Covid-19 on the investment properties to remain uncertain. However the Directors have placed a valuation on the properties which is not materially different to the value as at 31 December 2020. Therefore no change in fair value of investment properties has been made during the period. Investment properties are therefore included at a Director's valuation which is considered to be the fair value as at 30 June 2021. Please refer to page 71 to 73 of the 2020 Annual report and Accounts for details on the valuation of investment and development properties as at 31 December 2020.

5. Related Parties

The related parties and the nature of costs recharged are as disclosed in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Group paid management fees of £100,000 (30 June 2020: £100,000 December 2020: £200,000) to London & Associated Properties PLC, an associated company.

6. Financial information

The above financial information does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The figures for the year ended 31st December 2020 are based upon the latest statutory accounts, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies; the report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

As required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, the interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in accordance with both IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union and the disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules.

The half year results have not been audited or subject to review by the company's auditors.

The annual financial statements of Bisichi PLC are prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by European Union. The same accounting policies are used for the six months ended 30 June 2021 as were used for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The assessment of new standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not effective, are not anticipated to have a material impact on the financial statements.

The largest areas of estimation and uncertainty in the interim financial statements are in respect of:

- The valuation of investment and development properties;

- Life of mine and reserves;

- Depreciation;

- Provision for rehabilitation (relating to environmental rehabilitation of mining areas); and

- Impairment

Property, plant and equipment representing the group's mining assets in South Africa are reviewed for impairment where there is evidence of a material impairment. The impairment test indicated significant headroom as at 31 December 2020 and no impairment was considered appropriate. Although the final impact of Covid-19 remains uncertain, the directors have assessed the expected range of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its impairment model using similar key assumptions and estimates as outlined on page 60 of the 2020 Annual report and Accounts, and no impairment was considered appropriate as at 30 June 2021.

Other areas of estimation and uncertainly are referred to in the Group's annual financial statements. There have been no significant changes to the basis of accounting of key estimates and judgements as disclosed in the annual report as at 31 December 2020.

The interim financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis. Although the final impact of Covid-19 on both our UK and South African operations remains uncertain and an estimate of the overall financial effect cannot be made, the Directors have assessed the range of expected impact of the pandemic on its cashflow forecasts. The forecasts demonstrate that the group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is well placed to manage its business risks.

7. Dividend

No final dividend in respect of 2020 was proposed by the Board. No interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 has been proposed by the Board.

8. Principal risks and uncertainties

The Group has an established risk management process which works within the corporate governance framework as set out in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. Risks and uncertainties identified by the Group are set out on page 11 of the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts and are reviewed on an ongoing basis. There have been no significant changes in the first half of 2021 to the principle risks and uncertainties as set out in the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts.

Covid-19 risk:

The Group is proactively assessing and managing the potential risks brought about by the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. Overall the Group is exposed to impacts on the health and safety of its employees and stakeholders and risks related to business continuity. In the UK, the Group expects there to be an impact on retail property revenue and potentially values. In South Africa, the Group is expected to be impacted by additional health and safety measures related to its workforce and coal price risk.

Risks faced by the business are assessed by the Board on an ongoing basis. Strategies for mitigating the risks have been defined and specific measures for achieving these are already underway. These include the measures outlined in the Chairman's Statement, Mining Review and Financial Review & Performance sections of the 2020 Annual report and Accounts. The final impact of the Covid-19 pandemic remains uncertain and the Group will adapt plans accordingly as more information becomes available or government advice changes.

The other principal risks as stated in the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts reflect the challenging environment in which the business operates and are considered under the following broad headings:

Mining:

- Coal price risk

- Mining risk

- Currency risk

- New reserves and mining permissions

- Power supply risk

- Flooding risk

- Environmental risk

- Health & safety risk

- Labour risk

- Cashflow

Property:

- Property valuation

- Economic performance of United Kingdom

- Covid-19

- Brexit

9.Board approval

These interim results were approved by the Board of Bisichi PLC on 31 August 2021.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT AND REPORT ON PRINCIPAL RISKS

AND UNCERTAINITIES

Responsibility Statement

We confirm to the best of our knowledge:

(a) the condensed set of financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU;

(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(1) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(2) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during the period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of management and currently available information. Future statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. Rather, future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based upon assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Risks and uncertainties identified by the Group are set out on page 11 of the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Michael Heller Andrew Heller

Chairman Managing Director

31 August 2021

