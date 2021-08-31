Canadian Solar Libertador Solar Holding SpA submitted the lowest bid for a PV project in Chile's latest clean energy auction.The Chilean National Energy Commission (CNE) has unveiled the offers it received in an auction for 2.31 TWh of renewable energy this week and has revealed that the lowest price submitted was $0.01332/kWh. "We believe that, due to the prices observed, this will be a remarkable process, which will allow average prices well below those of the previous auction held in 2017," the CNE said, noting that a number of offers were between $0.021/kWh and $0.028/kWh. According to La ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...