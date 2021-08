Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Industrivärden AB on STO Corporate Bonds (301/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Industrivärden AB with effect from 2021-09-01. Last day of trading is set to 2024-02-21. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013393