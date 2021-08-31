Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended 30 June 2021

Corporate and Operational Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, is pleased to announce its results for the three months ended 30 June 2021, alongside a corporate and operational update.

Results Highlights:

Financials:

Cash and cash equivalents of US$4.85 million (including restricted deposits) and no debt as of 30 June 2021.

Raised US$4.9m in the form of a private placement in July 2021.

Total assets of US$17.9 million, total liabilities of $2.7 million and total equity of US$15.2 million as of 30 June 2021.

Operations:

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

Orinduik Block offshore Guyana - all seismic data reprocessing completed and multiple light sweet oil drilling prospects are being reviewed by Eco and its licence partners (the "JV Partners"), with high-graded candidates being considered for the 2022 drilling programme. The intention is to provide further definition to the upper and lower Cretaceous interpretation and target selection for drilling. Target selection is expected in Q3 2021.

Continuing to evaluate additional asset opportunities in both West Africa and South America with its strategic partner and substantial shareholder Africa Oil Corp - focus on near-term high-impact exploration opportunities.

Closed transaction (28 June 2021) with JHI Associates Inc. ("JHI"), a private company and holder of 17.5% working interest ("WI") in the Canje Block offshore Guyana, to acquire up to a 10% interest in JHI on a fully diluted basis (the "JHI Transaction") and appointment of Keith Hill, a non-executive Director of the Company, to the board of directors of JHI. The JHI Transaction increases Eco Atlantic's presence in the Guyana-Suriname basin, increasing its Guyana acreage exposure from 1,800 km 2 to 6,600 km 2 and providing exposure to near-term drilling, with one well drilled subsequent to the JHI Transaction on the Canje Block, Jabillo-1, and further well, Sapote-1, now drilling, and at least one planned on the Orinduik Block in 2022, subject to partner approval. Received a detailed update from JHI regarding the Jabillo-1 well in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana on 5 July 2021, which reached its planned target depth and was evaluated, but did not show evidence of commercial hydrocarbons. ExxonMobil spud the Sapote-1 well on the Canje block, offshore Guyana, on 29 August 2021, which is expected to reach target depth within 60 days. The Sapote-1 well is the second well in the drilling programme, following the Jabillo-1 well.



Outlook:

Guyana

Guyana continues to be one of the most prolific exploration regions in the world, with over nine billion barrels of oil discovered in the last five years. Eco and the JV Partners* have already delivered two substantial oil discoveries on the Orinduik Block and the Block continues to offer significant upside potential. With the recent increase in oil prices, the JV Partners will revisit the Jethro discovery commercialisation potential.

As previously reported, Eco is fully funded for further planned / near term drilling on the Orinduik Block and, with its JV Partners, is assessing all opportunities available to drill at least one exploration well into the light oil cretaceous stacked targets as soon as practical. The Company is fully aligned with its JV Partners on careful target selection for the next drilling campaign, based on the reprocessed 3D seismic data on the block and nearby oil discoveries. Eco expects to be able to update the market on further drilling plans later in Q3 2021.

Posted by the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") Guyana on 8 August 2021, ExxonMobil applied for environmental authorisation for a 12-well Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Programme in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana in 2022.

The JHI Transaction provides the Company with immediate exposure to an active drilling programme in the Canje Block offshore Guyana. JHI updated Eco on 29 August 2021 that the Block Operator ExxonMobil confirmed the spud of a second exploration well, Sapote-1. The well operations is planned to take up to 60 days.

The Orinduik Block JV partners are Eco Atlantic (15% working interest ("WI")), Tullow Guyana B.V. ("Tullow") (Operator, 60% WI) and TOQAP Guyana B.V. ("TOQAP") (25% WI) a company jointly owned by TotalEnergies E&P Guyana B.V. (60%) and Qatar Petroleum (40%).

Namibia

The Company's licences in Namibia cover approximately 28,593 km 2 , with over 2.362 BBOE of prospective P50 resources.

, with over 2.362 BBOE of prospective P50 resources. Eco has a strategically significant acreage position in-country and is progressing its various work programmes across its four blocks offshore Namibia. The Company has witnessed considerable interest from multiple international oil companies in Namibia.

The Company continues to monitor upcoming drilling activity in the region, two high impact deepwater wells in southern Namibia, operated by TotalEnergies and Shell respectively have been confirmed to commence in Q4 2021.

TotalEnergies Venus-1 well using the Maersk Venturer was pushed back in 2020 and now expected to spud in Q4 2021. It was reported on 17 August 2021, Shell Namibia have awarded the Valaris DS-10 the contract to drill Graff-1 well, expected to start in Q4 2021 with an estimated duration of 60 days.

Solear Ltd.

Solear, a majority owned subsidiary of Eco, is an independent renewable energy company focused on grid-scale solar development projects in southern Europe.

Solear's near-term objective is to develop its pipeline of solar assets with competitive rates of return through acquisition, development, and construction of solar assets, led by an experienced renewable energy team.

Corporate:

Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Eco has prioritised the welfare of its employees and partners.

The Company continues to keep a strict control over costs throughout the business, which continues to generate material savings, ensuring that Eco remains well capitalised with a strong balance sheet.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"It has been a busy period for Eco as we endeavour to realise significant value for shareholders from our world-class asset base. The JHI transaction ensured we have a near-term catalyst for potential drilling success and demonstrated our commitment to expanding our presence in Guyana, a proven and prolific hydrocarbon basin. We look forward to updating the market in due course on results from the Sapote-1 well and on timing of further drilling on the Orinduik Block, as we increase our presence and collaboration in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

"With regard to the rest of our portfolio, we are excited about the outlook for the Company's significant acreage in Namibia, as we continue to make progress across our four licences and await the two high-impact wells to be drilled by TotalEnergies and Shell in Q4 this year. We remain committed to delivering exploration success in Namibia and will update stakeholders in due course.

"We are upbeat about the Company's prospects for the rest of 2021 and are well placed to deliver long-term success into next year. We look forward to updating all stakeholders as we move forward."

The Company's unaudited financial results for three months ended 30 June 2021, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months to 30 June 2021, are available to download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com .

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement, and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

June 30, March 31, 2021 2021 Unaudited Audited Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,354,980 11,807,309 Short-term investments 52,618 1,552,640 Government receivable 2,083 22,697 Amounts owing by license partners, net 127,226 193,655 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 59,632 46,480 4,596,539 13,622,781 Renewable energy licenses 1,395,739 1,411,186 Investment in associate 10,000,000 - Right of use assets 328,773 332,495 Security deposit 495,391 490,455 Petroleum and natural gas licenses 1,072,260 1,072,260 Total Assets 17,888,702 16,929,177 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 384,241 501,022 Advances from and amounts owing to license partners, net 36,587 97,153 Receipt on account of shares 1,940,021 - Short-term portion of lease liability 22,987 22,987 Total current liabilities 2,383,836 621,162 Lease liability 329,321 325,917 Total liabilities 2,713,157 947,079 Equity Share capital 59,099,725 59,099,725 Restricted Share Units reserve 267,669 267,669 Stock options 2,681,546 2,675,724 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,184,848) (1,198,097) Non-controlling interest (69,681) (48,674) Accumulated deficit (45,618,866) (44,814,249) Total Equity 15,175,545 15,982,098 Total Liabilities and Equity 17,888,702 16,929,177

Income Statement

Three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Unaudited Revenue Interest income 4,524 28,409 4,524 28,409 Operating expenses: Compensation costs 246,178 172,304 Professional fees 70,681 32,615 Operating costs (Note 18) 441,597 519,677 General and administrative costs (Note 19) 108,397 87,003 Share-based compensation (Note 14(i)) 5,822 12,643 Interest expense (Note 11) 3,404 - Foreign exchange gain (loss) (45,931) 9,033 Total expenses 830,148 833,275 Net loss for the period (825,624) (804,866) Foreign currency translation adjustment 13,249 36,859 Comprehensive loss for the period (812,375) (768,007) Net loss for the period attributed to: Equity holders of the parent (804,617) (804,866) Non-controlling interests (21,007) - (825,624) (804,866) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent (0.00) (0.00) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 184,697,723 184,697,723

Cash Flow Statement

Three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Net loss from operations (825,624) (804,866) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 5,822 12,643 Depreciation and amortization 19,169 - Accrued interest 3,404 - Changes in non-cash working capital: Government receivable 20,614 4,728 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (116,781) 33,469 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (13,152) - Receipt on account of shares 1,940,021 - Advance from and amounts owing to license partners 5,863 (13,280) 1,039,336 (767,306) Cash flow from investing activities Investment in associate (10,000,000) - Short-term investments 1,500,022 - (8,499,978) - Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,460,642) (767,306) Foreign exchange differences 8,313 18,422 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,807,309 18,667,016 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 4,354,980 17,918,132

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Critical accounting estimates

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized prospectively from the period in which the estimates are revised. The following are the key estimate and assumption uncertainties considered by management.

Events After the Reporting Period

a) Private Placement

On July 19, 2021, the Company closed a private placement financing with Africa Oil Corp. and Charlestown Energy Partners LLC issuing a total of 14,945,913 common shares and 14,945,913 share purchase warrants exercisable for 2 years at CAD$0.47.

As a result of the financing, Africa Oil Corp.'s interest in the Company is 19.99%.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

