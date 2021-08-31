Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.08.2021
Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
PR Newswire
31.08.2021 | 08:15
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Notice of Bond Redemption

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Notice of Bond Redemption

PR Newswire

London, August 30

Redemption Notice

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF
FIRSTGROUP PLC
(Registered Number: SC157176)
(the "Issuer")

£325,000,000 5.250 per cent. Bonds due 2022
(ISIN: XS0859438557)

(the "Bonds" and the holders thereof, the "Bondholders")

REDEMPTION AT THE OPTION OF THE ISSUER

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Bondholders that, pursuant to Condition 5(c) of the Bonds, the Issuer will fully redeem all of the Bonds outstanding on 17 September 2021 (the "Repurchase Date") together with interest to (but excluding) the Repurchase Date at an amount equal to the higher of:

  1. the principal amount outstanding of the Bonds; and
  2. the principal amount outstanding of the Bonds multiplied by the price at which the Gross Redemption Yield on the Bonds on 15 September 2021 (the "Calculation Date") is equal to the Gross Redemption Yield at 11.00 a.m. (London time) on the Calculation Date of 4.00% Treasury Gilt due March 2022 plus 0.20 per cent.

Following redemption, the Bonds will be cancelled pursuant to Condition 5(f) of the Bonds. Accordingly, the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission of the Bonds to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc will be cancelled on, or shortly after, the Repurchase Date.

Words and expressions used in this Notice shall, unless defined herein or the context otherwise requires, have the same meaning as in the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

This notice is given by

FIRSTGROUP PLC

Dated: 31 August 2021

