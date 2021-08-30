Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
News-Alert!: Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
30.08.2021
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Performance Food Group & Digital Turbine Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; TreeHouse Foods & Ligand Pharmaceuticals to Join S&P SmallCap 600

 NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE: PFGC) will replace TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and TreeHouse Foods will replace Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASD: CORE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 3. Performance Food Group is acquiring Core-Mark Holding Company in a deal pending final conditions. Treehouse Foods has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.
  • Digital Turbine Inc. (NASD: APPS) will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals will replace Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 7. Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc. are acquiring Cincinnati Bell in a deal pending final conditions. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sep 3, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Performance Food Group

PFGC

Consumer Staples


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

TreeHouse Foods

THS

Consumer Staples


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

TreeHouse Foods

THS

Consumer Staples


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Core-Mark Holding

CORE

Consumer Discretionary

Sep 7, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Digital Turbine

APPS

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

LGND

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

LGND

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cincinnati Bell

CBB

Communication Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

