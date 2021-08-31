Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHHG ISIN: US90353T1007 Ticker-Symbol: UT8 
Xetra
30.08.21
17:35 Uhr
33,560 Euro
-1,430
-4,09 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,55533,64008:40
33,57533,66008:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UBER
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC33,560-4,09 %
YANDEX NV61,53-0,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.