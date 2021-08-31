- (PLX AI) - Vivendi will sell an additional 2.9% of UMG to Pershing Square Holdings for a price of USD 1.149 billion based on an enterprise value of EUR 35 billion for 100% of UMG's share capital.
- • In line with what was communicated on August 10, 2021 and considering the 7.1% already acquired, Pershing Square will now own 10% of the UMG share capital
- • The closing related to the 2.9% additional will take place by September 9, 2021
