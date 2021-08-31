Fime's PersevalPro Issuer tool has received an additional approval from Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB. The tool can now be used to test the personalization of payment cards in line with CB's new CPACE (CPA Contactless Extensions) card personalization specification. CPACE brings consistency across European card schemes to offer a unified experience for cardholders across contact, contactless and mobile payments.

With the new PersevalPro CB CPACE library, Fime's consultants are supporting French issuers to define and deliver migration strategies for their CB branded projects. Defining and debugging card profiles is essential ahead of in-house pre-validation testing and formal certification in a Fime laboratory, as well as for quality assurance with the PersevalPro Quality Control module. Using the same tool throughout can significantly reduce time-to-market and associated costs.

"Europe is moving to more unified payments systems, and CPACE is a key part of the process," says Raphaël Guilley, VP Testing Solutions at Fime. "It can bring greater independence for European issuers so it is great to see CB leading the way. Our tool and expertise empower issuers to make this step with confidence, relying on official test plans for a range of schemes to fast-track compliance for single and co-branded projects."

To find out more about Fime's PersevalPro Issuer tool, co-developed with Barnes International, and consultancy services, visit our website.

