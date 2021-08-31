Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2021 | 09:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Changes in the On-Request Framework (155/21)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make the following changes in the
On-Request Framework (Chapter 1.5 in the Quotation List) for the Equity
Derivatives. 

Extending the maximum allowed contract term by three months for all Equity
Options: If a requested maturity is longer than the longest currently listed,
the request can be approved in case the requested series is planned to be
listed within the next three months. The maximum maturity can thus on-request
exceed by up to three months the contract term given for each Stock Class in
the Quotation List. 

-Addition of Index Options and Finnish Equity Options to the scope covered by
the Framework. 

The changes will be implemented as of September 6, 2021.

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013476
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.