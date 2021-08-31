NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Changes in the On-Request Framework (155/21)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make the following changes in the On-Request Framework (Chapter 1.5 in the Quotation List) for the Equity Derivatives. Extending the maximum allowed contract term by three months for all Equity Options: If a requested maturity is longer than the longest currently listed, the request can be approved in case the requested series is planned to be listed within the next three months. The maximum maturity can thus on-request exceed by up to three months the contract term given for each Stock Class in the Quotation List. -Addition of Index Options and Finnish Equity Options to the scope covered by the Framework. The changes will be implemented as of September 6, 2021. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013476