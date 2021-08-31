NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Changes in the Finnish On-Request Rules (154/21)

As communicated on June 22, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to remove the special rules for the Finnish On-Request Market (Group 3 of Finnish equities in the Quotation List). The On-Request Framework (Chapter 1.5 in the Quotation List) will be applicable for Options on Finnish Group 1 underlying stock classes after implementing the change. The underlying stock classes at present offered in Group 3 of Finnish equities in the Quotation List will, based on the feedback received and considering the recent volumes in the Stock Classes impacted, be after the change offered as underlying instruments for flexible contracts. The change will be implemented as of September 6, 2021. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013475