Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2021 | 09:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Changes in the Finnish On-Request Rules (154/21)

As communicated on June 22, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to
remove the special rules for the Finnish On-Request Market (Group 3 of Finnish
equities in the Quotation List). 

The On-Request Framework (Chapter 1.5 in the Quotation List) will be applicable
for Options on Finnish Group 1 underlying stock classes after implementing the
change. 

The underlying stock classes at present offered in Group 3 of Finnish equities
in the Quotation List will, based on the feedback received and considering the
recent volumes in the Stock Classes impacted, be after the change offered as
underlying instruments for flexible contracts. 

The change will be implemented as of September 6, 2021.

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013475
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.