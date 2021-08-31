Exclusive Networks Heats Up X-OD Portfolio with Wasabi Technologies

Hot cloud storage vendor Wasabi selects Exclusive to scale EMEA-wide channel; adds more compelling options to X-OD on-demand consumption platform

PARIS and BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Networks , a globally trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, today announced it has signed a distribution contract across EMEA with hyper-growth hot cloud storage vendor Wasabi Technologies . Wasabi's simplified pricing model is predictable and affordable with no tiers or additional fees for egress or API requests, delivering a cloud storage solution that is cheaper and faster than the competition.

Wasabi's hot cloud storage is perfectly suited to Exclusive's on-demand platform, X-OD, giving reseller partners immediate and easy access to cloud object storage-as-a-service at attractive prices, with superior performance and enhanced payment options either for stand-alone requirements or as part of larger projects.

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, VP Global Vendor Alliances and Business Development at Exclusive Networks commented, "Wasabi's cloud storage expertise and Exclusive Networks' X-OD platform together create a compelling value proposition that delivers amazing opportunities for partners of all kinds. With the combined power of Wasabi and X-OD, partners can innovate a wide range of consumption and subscription models in the skyrocketing data storage market. In strategic terms, it also adds to the overall value and stickiness of the X-OD platform.

"Enterprise customers are budgeting more and more for their storage needs with public cloud providers like AWS, Azure, GCP and others, and frequently getting stung by extra charges for egress and API requests. Wasabi makes consumption easier, simpler and cheaper, and we at Exclusive are delighted to be able to offer EMEA partners the opportunity to enjoy enhanced benefits when they engage via X-OD."

X-OD is the digital face of Exclusive Networks, the online delivery channel for select Exclusive Networks products and services designed to simplify technology consumption and fast-forward reseller partners' success in the subscription economy. This is aligned with Wasabi's mission to make data storage simple, predictable and affordable. Founded by seasoned cloud storage leaders committed to price and performance that disrupts the rest of the market, Wasabi has experienced significant growth. The company has reached 25,000 customers and over 6,000 channel partners worldwide, with Exclusive Networks as its first pan-regional distribution partner.

Richard Czech, VP EMEA, Sales at Wasabi commented, "There's tremendous opportunity for Wasabi in EMEA because, like everywhere, storage needs are growing and the market is ripe for disruption with a compelling proposition that delivers a far superior service for a far lower and entirely predictable cost. Exclusive Networks is the natural distribution partner to team up with on the next phase of our journey. We value Exclusive's market reach and understanding, track-record of success with disruptive vendors and technology, and commitment to consumption-based business models via its innovative X-OD platform."

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations. Our distinctive approach to distribution gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength - equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers in over 150 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide distribution powerhouse. More at www.exclusive-networks.com and www.x-od.com

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and our blog .

